Azerbaijani court prolongs detention of separatist Ruben Vardanyan - UPDATED

An Azerbaijani court on Thursday reviewed the petition from the Azerbaijani State Security Service’s Main Investigation Department regarding the extension of the detention of Ruben Vardanyan, the former "state minister" of the separatist regime in Karabakh, News.Az reports.

Baku's Sabail District Court upheld the petition to extend the detention of separatist Vardanyan for an additioanl five months.Vardanyan was apprehended last year in Karabakh and transported to Baku. He faces charges under Articles 214.1 (financing of terrorism), 279.3 (participation in the creation and actions of armed formations or groups not stipulated by law), and 318.1 (illegal crossing of the state border of the Republic of Azerbaijan) of the Criminal Code.

News.Az