Azerbaijani, Cypriot FMs hold talks in Vienna

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Cyprus Foreign Minister Konstantinos Kombos discussed plans for Cyprus’s presidency of the Council of the European Union in the first half of 2026, as well as the broader regional situation, on the margins of the 32nd OSCE Ministerial Council meeting in Vienna on Thursday, News.Az reports.

The two sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said on X.

News.Az