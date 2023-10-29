Azerbaijani defense minister attends opening of Beijing Xiangshan Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov, who is on a working visit to the People's Republic of China, has participated in the reception on the occasion of the opening of the 10th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, the Defense Ministry's press service told News.Az.

As part of the reception, Minister Zakir Hasanov met with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, Colonel General Zhang Youxia.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for the development of military cooperation between the two countries, as well as a number of issues of mutual interest.

News.Az