Azerbaijani Defense Minister expresses condolences to Pakistani side

The Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Mr. Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Army, General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

The letters say: "I am deeply saddened by the news of the death of the servicemen of the fraternal Pakistani Armed Forces in the crash of a military helicopter.

May the Almighty Allah rest the souls of deceased servicemen. I express my deep condolences to their families and wish them patience.

May Almighty Allah rest them in peace."

