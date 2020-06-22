Azerbaijani defense minister invited to Moscow military parade

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov was invited by his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu to take part in a military parade in Moscow.

A delegation led by Minister Hasanov will attend the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Victory over fascism in the Great Patriotic War to be held on June 24, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

The delegation will leave for Moscow on June 23.

It should be pointed out that a parade squad consisting of 75 servicemen of the Azerbaijan Army will represent the country at the military parade.

News.Az