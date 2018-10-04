Azerbaijani defense minister meets Georgian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Thursday met with the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Georgia to Azerbaijan, Zurab Pataradze, informed the Defense Ministry.

The minister congratulated the Ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activities in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding cooperation between our countries.

The diplomat has expressed satisfaction with the beginning of activities in our country as an ambassador and noted that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijani-Georgian relations, in particular, military cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the military-political situation in the region, bilateral military cooperation, and other issues.

