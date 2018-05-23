Azerbaijani defense minister meets NATO generals

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov on Wednesday met with Major General Odd Egil Pedersen, Chief of the NATO Staff Military Partnerships Directorate and Major General Erhan Uzun, Chief of the Staff of NATO Allied Land Command, Ministry of Defense reports.

Minister Hasanov noted that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to cooperation with NATO. He said that Azerbaijani military servicemen regularly participate in NATO-led programs, in particular, in the Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

The NATO generals, in turn, called Azerbaijan an important partner for the Alliance. They highly appreciated the knowledge and skills of Azerbaijani officers serving in the NATO headquarters and participating in its various programs.

Praising high professionalism and training of the personnel of the Azerbaijani Army, Egil Pedersen and Erhan Uzun emphasized that Azerbaijani officers who share their knowledge and experience at various NATO events are a worthy example for their colleagues from other countries.

