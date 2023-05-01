Azerbaijani defense minister offers condolences to Turkish side

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar and Chief of the General Staff, Army General Yasar Guler, the Defense Ministry's press service said.

The letters say: "I am deeply saddened by the news of becoming Shehids and injury of servicemen of the glorious Turkish army as a result of the accident of a military vehicle belonging to the fraternal Turkish Armed Forces on the Sirnak-Uludara road.

Your grief is our grief too.

I pray to Almighty Allah for the repose of the souls of the servicemen, who became Shehids, share the sorrow and grief of their relatives, and express my deep condolences to their families. I wish a speedy recovery to all the wounded.

May Allah rest the souls of Shehids in peace."

News.Az