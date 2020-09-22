Azerbaijani Defense Ministry: Armored vehicle crews improve their combat skills (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by Azerbaijan’s defense minister, the crews of infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) of armored personnel carriers (APCs) and other combat vehicles are improving their combat skills, the Defense Ministry reported on Tuesday.

The military personnel consisting of the armored vehicle crews work out the standards for fire training at the training points of the combined-arms training range.

The main purpose of training is to increase the combat readiness of military personnel, as well as to improve the skills of managing combat vehicles in marginal terrain and using them in real combat conditions.













News.Az