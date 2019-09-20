Azerbaijani Defense Ministry holds board meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry held a meeting of the Board Session upon the completion of the large-scale operational-tactical exercises conducted in accordance

The meeting was dedicated to the results of the exercises and the first nine months of 2019, the Defense Ministry reported on Friday.

Initially, the memory of the national leader Heydar Aliyev and shehids (martyrs) who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of the country was honored with observing a minute of silence.

At the meeting, Deputy Defense Minister Lieutenant General Kerim Veliyev made a report on reforms carried out on the instructions of the Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces in the field of army development, combat activities, equipping with weapons and military equipment, logistic support of the Azerbaijan Army, personnel reforms, military and moral-psychological training of military personnel, improving the social conditions of servicemen, as well as the results achieved in the nine months of this year.

The deputy minister emphasized that various military exercises, combat training classes were conducted during the reporting period, the combat capabilities of the troops and foremost units, as well as the level of professional training of military personnel have been increased.

Veliyev stressed that the construction, restoration and reconstruction work was carried out in all military units and military-educational institutions, in particular, foremost units, new military facilities were commissioned, and steps were taken to improve the social welfare of military personnel.

Defense Minister Colonel General Zakir Hasanov delivered a final speech at the meeting of the Board Session held with the participation of the ministry’s leadership, commanders and chiefs of staff of Army Corps and formations, as well as other officials.

After analyzing the results of the exercises, the minister emphasized that all the assigned tasks were implemented on a full scale. According to the exercises' plan, the troops successfully completed the tasks of conducting Large-Scale Military Operations.

Minister Hasanov noted that during the exercises the command and control bodies, as well as operational training of the troops, were improved, the staffs successfully completed all the assigned tasks.

He highly appreciated the ability of the command staff in the management of the troops and the fighting spirit of the servicemen.

Hasanov stressing the significance of the exercises once again brought to the attention of the Board Session participants the tasks assigned by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief to the Azerbaijan Army.

