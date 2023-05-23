Azerbaijani Defense Ministry refutes Armenian disinformation
The information disseminated by the opposing side that on May 23, the Azerbaijani Army Units using various caliber weapons allegedly subjected to fire the Armenian armed forces positions stationed in the direction of Gunashli settlement of Basarkechar region is completely false, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.
“We categorically deny this information,” the ministry states.