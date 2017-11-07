Azerbaijani delegation attends 7th conference of States Parties to UN Convention against Corruption

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation participates in the 7th conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), which started today in the Austrian capital of Vienna.

The delegation includes chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov, Deputy Prosecutor General, Director of the Anticorruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev, Azerbaijan`s ambassador to Austria Galib Israfilov and Secretary of the Commission on Combating Corruption Kamal Jafarov.

The event brought together more than 1800 delegates from 183 states parties, non-member observer states, international organizations and NGOs, AzerTag reports.

Addressing the conference, chairman of the State Agency for Public Services and Social Innovations under the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Inam Karimov highlighted large-scale reforms, state programs, energy and transport projects being implemented in the country. Karimov noted that Azerbaijan ranked 35th in the Global Competitiveness Report 2017-2018 published by the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Chairman said that fighting corruption is one of the key priorities of Azerbaijan`s state policy, drawing attention to the activity of the Commission on Combating Corruption and Anticorruption Directorate under the Prosecutor General.

Karimov also highlighted the Azerbaijani brand “ASAN Service”, which won the United Nations Public Service Award in 2015.

