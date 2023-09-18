Azerbaijani delegation attends the VIII Caspian Media Forum in Astrakhan (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani delegation participates in the VIII Caspian Media Forum which is held in Astrakhan, Russia, Media Development Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (MEDIA) told News.az.

The delegation visited the monument of the Great Leader in the park named after National Leader Heydar Aliyev, as well as the "Eternal Torch of Glory" monument in the Brotherhood Garden, and laid flowers in front of them.

Then the delegation met with Igor Babushkin, governor of Astrakhan region.

During the meeting, the Executive Director of the MEDIA, Ahmad Ismayilov on behalf of the delegation, expressed his gratitude for the organization of the VIII Khazar Media Forum and emphasized the importance of international cooperation and mutual exchange of experience to achieve successful development in the media field.

Mr. Ismayilov spoke about the multifaceted cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, especially the Astrakhan region, and said that the Khazar Media Forum is an important platform for discussing issues at the regional level in this area.



After the meeting, during an interview with a number of TV channels, the Executive Director noted that the media is an important factor in public diplomacy, and also plays the role of a reliable tool that brings different nations and cultures closer and helps to exchange information, ideas, and moral values.

At the same time, a meeting of heads of delegations was held within the framework of the Forum. At the meeting, the head of the Azerbaijani delegation, Ahmad Ismayilov, emphasized that the constructive and productive discussions organized during the Forum are of particular importance in establishing new cooperative relations in this field, further strengthening existing relations and implementing joint projects in the future, increasing media literacy, training professional media representatives, fighting disinformation. and drew attention to the possibility of deepening cooperation in many other fields, and then mutual opinions were exchanged in the direction of analysis of current issues and trends in the field of media, and future development prospects.



Note that the VIII Caspian Media Forum will continue its work with plenary sessions the next day.

