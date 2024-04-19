Azerbaijani delegation to observe parliamentary elections in Maldives

+ ↺ − 16 px

A delegation led by Mazahir Panahov, Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan, has departed for Malé, the capital of the Republic of Maldives, to observe the parliamentary elections scheduled for April 21, News.Az reports.

During the visit, the CEC representatives will familiarize themselves with the preparations for the parliamentary elections and monitor voting procedures at the polling stations.

Chairman Mazahir Panahov will also meet with Maldives Chief Elections Commissioner Fuwad Thowfeek, as well as heads of electoral institutions from foreign countries and organizations, to discuss prospects for cooperation and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az