Azerbaijani delegation visits Heydar Aliyev monument in Serbia

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation visited the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tasmajdan Park in Belgrade on the sidelines of an international conference on strengthening family policies and Serbia’s demographic development.

According to the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs of Azerbaijan, the delegation paid tribute to the National Leader and laid flowers at the monument, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

It was noted that the erection of the monument to National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Tasmajdan Park is not only an indicator of the strong relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia, but also a vivid example of the respect shown by the Serbian people for the outstanding statesman.

The Azerbaijani delegation also visited the monument to renowned Serbian writer Milorad Pavić.

News.Az