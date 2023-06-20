Azerbaijani delegation visits Uzbekistan to take part in anniversary celebrations of TURKSOY

An Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Culture Adil Karimli is on a trip to Uzbekistan to take part in the 30th anniversary celebrations of the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Tashkent-based Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev told News.Az.

During the visit, the Azerbaijani delegation visited the Azerbaijan Cultural Center in Tashkent.

Minister of Culture Adil Karimli laid flowers at the bust of Azerbaijan’s National Leader Heydar Aliyev outside the Center and paid tribute to the Martyrs memorial complex in the center’s courtyard.

Later on, the Azerbaijani delegation toured the Azerbaijan-Uzbekistan Friendship Museum established in the center on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Having viewed the Hall of Azerbaijani Carpets in the center, the minister highly appreciated the existence of the museum in terms of promoting the folk craft traditions of the Azerbaijani people.

The minister spoke praised the role of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center named after Heydar Aliyev, which was inaugurated in Tashkent with the participation of President Ilham Aliyev, in further developing cultural and humanitarian cooperation between the two countries.

Minister Karimli said that Azerbaijan’s cultural centers operating in foreign countries carry out important work such as the promotion of the country’s national culture and language, as well as the development of friendship and cooperation with the other side.

Minister Karimli then held a meeting with the staff of the Azerbaijan Cultural Center and highly appreciated their activities.

