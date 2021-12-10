Azerbaijani Deputy FM comments on meeting in "3 + 3" format in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov commented on the meeting in the "3+3" format in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The first meeting of the "3+3" Consultative Regional Platform initiated by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the level of Deputy Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan, Armenia, Iran, Russia and Turkey was held in Moscow on December 10, 2021.

"Georgia's future joining this format has been assessed by all the participants. The Georgian side will also be informed about the results of the discussions. At the meeting, there was an exchange of views on the development of cooperation aimed at increasing confidence, restoration, establishment and expansion of economic and transport ties in the region," Khalafov said.



According to him, the mechanism provides for meetings and discussions at the level of deputy ministers at least twice a year on a rotating basis and each time in one of the participating countries. The meetings and discussions will be coordinated by ministries of foreign affairs, involving ministries of economy and transport and, if necessary, other relevant agencies.



"Depending on the development of the activities of the consultative mechanism, meetings and discussions could be organized at a higher level. The work of the mechanism will be based on the principle of consensus."



"The meetings may discuss region-wide issues and initiatives and projects of mutual interest to the parties, contributing to regional stability and prosperity. The next meeting will be agreed upon through diplomatic channels," Khalaf Khalafov added.

News.Az