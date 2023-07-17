Azerbaijani diaspora appeals to international organizations over Armenian mine terror

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's diaspora organizations issued a statement regarding the injuring of a beekeeper as a result of a landmine explosion in the territory of the Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district, News.Az reports.

The statement of the State Committee on Diaspora of Azerbaijan says: “Mines and unexploded ordnance buried by Armenia in the territories of Azerbaijan continue to pose a serious threat to the lives of civilians. On July 13 of this year, an Azerbaijani civilian engaged in beekeeping activities was injured in a mine explosion in the area of Seyidlar village of Kalbajar district. The mine terrorism perpetrated by Armenia against our country causes the loss or injury of our military personnel and civilians, slows down the return of the former internally displaced persons to their native lands and creates an obstacle to the restoration and reconstruction works carried out in the region. The burying of mines in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan and the failure to provide accurate maps of mined areas are a clear demonstration of Armenia's disrespect for the norms and principles of international law and international humanitarian law. Azerbaijani diaspora organizations call on the international community to put strong pressure on Armenia for it to provide accurate maps of minefields to our country and work with international organizations fighting mines, such as the UN Mine Action Service, and to provide Azerbaijan with technical assistance and demining experience."

News.Az