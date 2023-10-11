Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel appeals to fellow citizens

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Embassy in Israel appealed to fellow citizens, News.az reports.

"We recommend that our citizens do not travel inside the country (mainly to areas located in the south and north) and act in accordance with the instructions of local authorities due to the military situation in Israel," the embassy said on X (Twitter).

One Azerbaijani citizen was killed as a result of Hamas attacks in Israel. Among the dead are also three persons of Jewish origin who moved from Azerbaijan to Israel.

A combined attack was carried out on Israel on the morning of October 7. From the beginning, a massive rocket attack began from the territory of the Gaza Strip, followed by the penetration of militants by land, water, and air.

The rocket attack killed more than 1,200 people and injured 2,500.

The Israeli army declared a "state of readiness for war" and launched the "Swords of Iron" operation in response.

News.Az