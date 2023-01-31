Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani embassy shooting in Iran demonstrates lack of security - Samil Ayrim

The incident occurred at the embassy of Azerbaijan in Iran shows that the Vienna Convention is not abided by, said Samil Ayrim, the head of the Turkish-Azerbaijani interparliamentary friendship group, at the meeting with members of the Agrarian policy committee of Azerbaijan`s Milli Majlis, News.az reports.

Condemning the treacherous terror attack against the Azerbaijani embassy, Samil Ayrim highlighted that “terrorism has no religion or faith”.

