Azerbaijani films to be shown at Kazan Film Festival

Azerbaijani films will be shown at XIII Kazan International Muslim Film Festival in Kazan, Tatarstan, September 5-11.

Report informs citing the festival website that short films program will feature Sound film, jointly produced by Azerbaijan and Iran.

This is Love film by Teymur Daimi will participate in the competition of short film documentary.

In addition, Azerbaijani film critic Ulvi Mehti will be represented in jury of the festival. He will decide on selection of the best short and full featured documentaries.

