Azerbaijani First VP Mehriban Aliyeva attends mourning ceremony of prominent scientist Vasim Mammadaliyev
First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has attended a mourning ceremony of prominent orientalist, a full member of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences, Honored Worker of Science, holder of the presidential scholarship Vasim Mammadaliyev, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani presidential press-service.
Mehriban Aliyeva arrived at Taza Pir mosque to attend the mourning ceremony of academician Vasim Mammadaliyev.
The first vice-president met with Vasim Mammadaliyev’s family members and extended deep condolences to them on behalf of President Aliyev and on her own behalf.
