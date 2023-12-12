Azerbaijani FM attends Eastern Partnership ministerial meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minster Jeyhun Bayramov took part in the meeting of foreign ministers of the Eastern Partnership (EaP) countries as part of a working visit to Brussels, the Foreign Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The meeting, chaired by the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell, was also attended by the Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement of the European Commission Oliver Varhelyi, as well as the foreign ministers of the member states of the European Union and the Eastern Partnership.

The event began with a speech by High Representative Joseph Borel and Commissioner Olivier Varhelyi.

The meeting discussed the current state of cooperation within the EaP, future prospects for EU relations with partner countries, and regional security issues.

In his speech during the event, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that the meeting is an important opportunity to consider cooperation within the EaP, as well as next steps.

The top Azerbaijani diplomat said that it is important that the priorities of the Eastern Partnership concord with the realities of the region, as well as the regional initiatives being implemented, and expressed confidence that this platform can make a positive contribution to the EU cooperation with the region through the right approach and adaptation to the current trends of regional development.

He noted that in line with the EU-Central Asia Strategy, Azerbaijan fully supports and encourages cooperation with Central Asian partners, as well as their potential participation in relevant EaP activities, intending to enhance regional transport, energy and digital connectivity.

In his speech, Minister Bayramov touched upon the expanding potential of the Southern Gas Corridor, spoke about the supply of additional gas volumes, as well as the potential export of green energy to Europe, our priorities, the investments made by our country in the transition to green energy, and the importance of the Middle Corridor. It was noted that digitalization of the Middle Corridor is important in terms of transparency and facilitating transit, digital transformation can be a horizontal priority within the EaP. The special importance of Azerbaijan's support to the chairmanship of COP29 was emphasized.

Bayramov also informed the participants of the meeting in detail about the process of normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

It was stressed that mutual recognition and respect for each other's sovereignty and territorial integrity is the only way to sustainable peace, stability and prosperity in the South Caucasus.

The minister expressed concern that despite Azerbaijan's comprehensive and open expression of its legitimate concerns, some EU member states continue with hate-mongering rhetoric and taking unilateral steps.

It was said that the EU monitoring mission in Armenia has not achieved its stated objectives of promoting confidence building between Armenia and Azerbaijan, but instead has been widely used as a propaganda tool against Azerbaijan. It was also noted that increasingly destabilising initiatives such as arming Armenia, including through the EU, undermine the EU's credibility as a "neutral mediator" and efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan as a whole. It was noted that arming or otherwise exploiting one partner against the other is in no way incompatible with the declared objectives of the Eastern Partnership.

Taking into account the mentioned appeals, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov once again called on all interested parties not to harm the normalization of relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting continued with speeches by the foreign ministers of other Eastern Partnership countries.

