Azerbaijani FM, British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs mull regional situation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has held a telephone conversation with the British Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs James Cleverly, News.az reports.

During the telephone conversation, the two discussed prospects of cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as the regional situation and the current state of normalization and peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

The Azerbaijani FM provided detailed information about the current situation in the region and drew the Secretary of State`s attention to the fact that illegal Armenian armed forces that remained from the period of 30 years of occupation, had been withdrawn from the region as a result of anti-terrorist measures carried out by Azerbaijan, and the process of their disarmament had now been completed.

Speaking about Azerbaijan’s efforts towards reintegration of the local Armenian residents, the FM underscored that appropriate measures are being taken by Azerbaijan in this regard, adding that Azerbaijan keeps contact with the representatives of local Armenian residents in order to meet the social, humanitarian, and infrastructure needs of the Armenian residents of Karabakh.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov also touched upon the steps directed against Azerbaijan`s territorial integrity and sovereignty, which undermine the historical opportunities for peace and do not contribute to the peace efforts, and highlighted the importance of the constructive approach of the international community in this regard.

Secretary of State James Cleverly emphasized the importance of continuing peace and confidence building efforts in the region and forging ahead the negotiations on the agenda of peace and normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

During the phone conversation, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az