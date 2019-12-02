Azerbaijani FM Elmar Mammadyarov receives newly appointed Israeli Ambassador George Deek

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of Israel to the Republic of Azerbaijan, George Deek, the Ministry told APA.

Congratulating the newly appointed Ambassador of Israel on his appointment, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his hope that he would contribute to further development of relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction over the development of the cooperation in security and energy spheres, as well as stressed the importance of developing cooperation in economic, scientific-educational, tourism, culture and other fields between Azerbaijan and Israel.

Ambassador George Deek presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

