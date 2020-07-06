Azerbaijani FM, EU commissioner hold meeting in videoconference format

+ ↺ − 16 px

The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and EU Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi was held in the format of a video conference on July 6, according to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The main topics of the meeting were a bilateral partnership between Azerbaijan and the EU, as well as Azerbaijan’s participation in the Eastern Partnership Summit.

During the videoconference, Mammadyarov stressed the EU’s principled position on supporting the territorial integrity, independence, and sovereignty of the countries. The parties exchanged the views on the Eastern Partnership Summit scheduled for next year.

The issues related to the new bilateral agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU were also discussed and the interest of both parties in signing this document was emphasized.

The parties agreed to continue the negotiations on the agreement soon and expressed hope for achieving progress in the negotiations.

The sides also exchanged views on the Common Aviation Area Agreement, cooperation priorities, Azerbaijan’s participation in EU programs, and visa cancellation issues.

Azerbaijani foreign minister and the EU commissioner also discussed big projects in the field of energy and transport as well as prospects for their further development.

At the end of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on holding the EU-Azerbaijan Cooperation Council.

Both sides emphasized the importance of conducting online discussions during the global pandemic and agreed to organize meetings and have direct communication after the pandemic.

The head of the Azerbaijani representative office in the EU and the head of the EU representative office in Azerbaijan also participated in the video conference.

News.Az

