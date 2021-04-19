Azerbaijani FM extends condolences over deadly train derailment in Egypt

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his deepest condolences over a deadly train derailment in north of Cairo.

“I’m deeply saddened by news on a train accident in north of Cairo, killing and injuring many people. I extend heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Azerbaijani minister tweeted on Monday.

A train accident north of Cairo on Sunday left 11 people dead and 98 others injured.

