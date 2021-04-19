Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM extends condolences over deadly train derailment in Egypt

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM extends condolences over deadly train derailment in Egypt

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov extended his deepest condolences over a deadly train derailment in north of Cairo.

“I’m deeply saddened by news on a train accident in north of Cairo, killing and injuring many people. I extend heartfelt condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims and wishing speedy recovery to the wounded,” the Azerbaijani minister tweeted on Monday.

A train accident north of Cairo on Sunday left 11 people dead and 98 others injured.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      