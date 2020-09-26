Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Ukraine

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has extended his condolences to Ukraine over the plane crash.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic military plane crash in Kharkiv. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our support and solidarity are with the Government and People of Ukraine", Minister wrote on his Twitter account.

News.Az

