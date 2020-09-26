Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Ukraine

Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has extended his condolences to Ukraine over the plane crash.

"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic military plane crash in Kharkiv. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our support and solidarity are with the Government and People of Ukraine", Minister wrote on his Twitter account. 

