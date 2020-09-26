Azerbaijani FM extends condolences to Ukraine
- 26 Sep 2020 14:12
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 152500
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-fm-extends-condolences-to-ukraine Copied
Azerbaijani Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has extended his condolences to Ukraine over the plane crash.
"Deeply saddened by the loss of lives due to a tragic military plane crash in Kharkiv. Our condolences to the families of those who lost their lives. We wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our support and solidarity are with the Government and People of Ukraine", Minister wrote on his Twitter account.
News.Az