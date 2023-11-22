Azerbaijani FM, GUAM Sec-Gen discuss issues on agenda

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with Secretary General of the Organization for Democracy and Economic Development - GUAM Altai Efendiev, the Foreign Ministry's press service told News.A.z

The discussions revolved around current and future opportunities for cooperation between the GUAM member states, as well as the issues on the agenda.

The two hailed the active cooperation between the member states in ensuring economic development, security and stability, which are the main goals of GUAM. They expressed confidence in further strengthening and enhancing the mutual cooperation within the framework of various projects and programs.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov emphasized that Azerbaijan attaches special importance to mutually beneficial cooperation within the GUAM framework in areas such as trade, transport, customs, energy, tourism, technologies and agriculture, adding that Azerbaijan is an initiator and active participant of projects in these fields.

During the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on other bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest.

