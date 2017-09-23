Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM meets Belgian, Malaysian counterparts

Azerbaijani FM meets Belgian, Malaysian counterparts

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov held bilateral meetings with Belgian Foreign Minister Didier Reynders and Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Sri An

During the meetings, the sides expressed satisfaction with successful development of bilateral relations in various areas as well as spoke about favorable opportunities for cooperation in the cultural, tourism, transportation, agrarian and humanitarian spheres, Trend reports.

The parties also discussed cooperation within international organizations and exchanged views on agenda of the UNGA 72nd Session.

News.Az


