Azerbaijani FM meets Montenegrin FM

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Srdjan Darmanovic, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Montenegro who visits Azerbaijan officially.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Montenegro and stressed that high-level mutual visits provide substantial impetus for the development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the Foreign Ministry has told News.Az.



Srdjan Darmanovic underlined that Azerbaijan plays constructive and stabilizing role in the region and his country highly appreciates regular high-level dialogue between the parties.



Ministers mentioned the importance of the documents signed between the two countries.



Elmar Mammadyarov noted recently launched Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railways and said that this strategically important project is the shortest and most affordable way to connect Europe with Asia. Srdjan Darmanovic congratulated Azerbaijani side for launching of this strategic project.



During the meeting, the cooperation in energy field between the two countries, Sothern Gas Corridor and in this regards, strategic importance of TANAP and TAP projects was noted.



The sides commended activity of Azerbaijani companies in Montenegro and mentioned that strengthening of cooperation in this direction is in the interests of both countries. They also stressed the importance of holding business forums in order to promote mutual investments and increase trade turnover between the two countries. The prospects of bilateral cooperation in the fields of tourism, science-education, sport-youth, technology were also discussed.



Ministers noted that Joint Commission on economic cooperation between Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and Government of Montenegro is significant platform for the development of cooperation in various fields.



Elmar Mammadyarov touched upon the latest negotiations process on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterated just position of Azerbaijan on settlement based on the norms and principles of international law and the Helsinki Final Act.



Srdjan Darmanovic said that his country supports the peaceful settlement of the conflict within the framework of the OSCE Minsk Group on the basis of UN Security Council resolutions.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the cooperation within the international organizations and regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

News.Az