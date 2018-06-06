Azerbaijani FM meets outgoing Serbian ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has received outgoing Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Serbia Nebojsa Rodic.

During the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the current level of cooperation between Azerbaijan and Serbia and high level political dialogue, Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov highly appreciated Ambassador Nebojsa Rodic's efforts for the development of friendly and strategic partnership relations between the two countries and especially noted the intensive visits of Serbian state and government officials, other officials and parliamentary delegations to Azerbaijan during his tenure as ambassador.

Ambassador Nebojsa Rodic thanked for the support provided during his diplomatic mission and stressed that he did not spare efforts for the development of partnership between Azerbaijan and Serbia.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished Nebojsa Rodic success in his future activities.

News.Az

