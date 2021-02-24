Azerbaijani FM meets Ukrainian deputy FM (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov received Deputy Foreign Minister of Ukraine Vasyl Bodnar on February 24.

Bayramov stressed with gratification the current state of friendly relations and strategic partnership between the two countries.

“There are cooperation and mutual understanding between our countries, including those at multilateral platforms,” Bayramov said.

He said that mutual visits between the two countries have made a positive contribution to the development of relations, highlighting the visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to Azerbaijan in 2019.

Bayramov also informed Bodnar about the current situation in the region, the implementation of trilateral statements, the new situation in the region in connection with security and opportunities for cooperation.

Thanking for the sincere welcome, Bodnar conveyed greetings from Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and said that his colleague was inviting Bayramov to Ukraine.

There are great prospects for the development of bilateral relations. The importance of the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was stressed.

The parties also exchanged views on cooperation within international organizations, including the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC).

News.Az