Azerbaijani FM meets with French Senate member

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has met with member of the French Senate, Deputy Chairman of the French Parliamentary Commission on Constitutional Law, Legislation, General Electoral Rights and General Public Administration Nathalie Goulet, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov highly appreciated Goulet’s supporting the right position of Azerbaijan and contribution to the development of cooperation between the countries. The minister found the need for concerted efforts to remove roadblocks to development of bilateral relations.

The pair exchanged views on the current state of Azerbaijan-France relations, regional situation, normalization process of Armenia-Azerbaijan relations, current mine threat in the liberated areas, and mine clearance activities carried out by the Azerbaijani side.

News.Az