Azerbaijani FM meets with head of ICRC delegation in Azerbaijan

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with head of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Delegation to the country Dragana Kojic, News.az reports.

The meeting focused on issues of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the ICRC, the situation around the Lachin road, as well as the activities of ICRC in Azerbaijan’s city of Khankendi.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov underlined the importance of ICRC’s activities implemented in Azerbaijan. The ensuring of free passage of trucks, cars, including the ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road was hailed. The sides stressed the importance of addressing the situation, which sparked the protests.

FM Bayramov described Armenia’s claims on Azerbaijan’s alleged blockade of the Lachin road and “tense humanitarian situation” as completely unfounded, adding that the free passage of over 3000 vehicles has been ensured in recent months. He also noted that Azerbaijan expressed its readiness to provide a direct humanitarian assistance or through the ICRC to local Armenian residents even in December of 2022 if it was necessary.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

