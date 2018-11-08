Azerbaijani FM meets with president of Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov met with Gunay Afandiyeva, President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation, the Foreign Ministry said

In the course of the meeting, the sides exchanged their views on the issues of bilateral cooperation, as well as the issues relating to prospects for further expansion of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the Foundation. President of the Foundation G.Afandiyeva gave information about the various projects implemented by the organization aimed at promoting the common cultural values of the Turkic World.

The parties also stressed the need to coordinate the follow-up activities of the brotherly organizations and support each other’s efforts in achieving the common goals.

Furthermore, Mammadyarov and Afandiyeva signed the “Host Country Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation”.

