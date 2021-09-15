Azerbaijani FM meets EU Special Representative for South Caucasus (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with European Union (EU) Special Representative for the South Caucasus Toivo Klaar on Wednesday.



During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current situation in the region, including the delimitation of the state border, the opening of communications, implementation of infrastructure projects and other issues, the press service of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.



Informing the opposite side about the implementation of the trilateral statements, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov in this context emphasized the inadmissibility of Armenia's actions serving to aggravate the situation and noted the groundlessness of the claims and reservations of the Armenian side.



The Special Representative recalled that the European Union stands for peace, development and prosperity in the region and is ready to provide appropriate support for this.



The parties also discussed bilateral cooperation, including in the economic sphere, as well as issues in connection with the negotiations on a new agreement between Azerbaijan and the EU.

News.Az

News.Az