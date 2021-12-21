Azerbaijani FM met with Deputy Chairman of Kyrgyz Security Council

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Kyrgyz Republic Talatbek Masadikov, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The parties discussed the prospects for the development of bilateral relations. They stressed that contacts between officials of the two countries, including high-level visits, will contribute to the further development of the relations.

At the meeting, the parties also exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan, the impact of this situation on neighboring countries, on the results of the extraordinary meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

News.Az