Azerbaijani FM, OSCE/ODIHR observation mission head discuss upcoming elections

Jeyhun Bayramov, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, met Tuesday with Ditmir Bushati, Head of the Election Observation Mission of the OSCE Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR).



The meeting saw discussions on the preparations for the upcoming snap parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan scheduled for September 1 this year and the international obligations in this regard.The minister highlighted Azerbaijan’s consistent, systematic and intensive steps to ensure the free, fair and transparent conduct of the upcoming elections, as well as the measures to facilitate participation of international observers in the elections, as was the case with the snap presidential elections.Noting that the conduct of the parliamentary elections across the entire Azerbaijani territory is a historic event, the FM underlined all the necessary conditions had been created for high-level conduct of the elections in accordance with the legislation and international standards. Moreover, the minister stressed the importance of election observation missions’ implementing the objective and impartial approach in election monitoring in line with the appropriate rules and their mandates.The head of the OSCE observing mission underscored that he would hold a press conference on the opening of the observation mission on August 1. He also provided an overview of the mission’s activities during the upcoming six weeks.During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az