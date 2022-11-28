Azerbaijani FM received U.S. State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting has been held between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and U.S. State Department's Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Philip Reeker on November 28, 2022, Press Service of Ministry of Foreign Affairs told News.az.

It has been noted that Azerbaijan-Armenia normalization process, conducted bilateral negotiations on peace agreement elements including Washington meeting, and issues coming from it, current situation on opening communications and delimitation process have been discussed during the meeting.

News.Az