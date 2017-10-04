Azerbaijani FM receives delegation of EU Political and Security Committee

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received a delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the European Union on Oct. 4.

During the meeting, Minister Mammadyarov spoke about the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union and the course of negotiations on the draft strategic partnership agreement. He stressed that strategic partnership relations were established between 10 countries of the European Union and Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Touching upon cooperation in energy, transport and communications areas, the minister said the new agreement provides an important framework for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, covering political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other spheres.

Minister Mammadyarov gave detailed information on the current status of the negotiation process on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. He once again reiterated that resolution of the conflict within the territorial integrity, sovereignty and internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan is the only settlement option to the conflict. The minister also spoke about the meeting with the OSCE’s Minsk Group co-chairs, as well as Armenian foreign minister on the sidelines of the 72nd session of the UN General Assembly and noted that Minsk Group co-chairs will visit the region in the coming days.

The minister noted that respect for territorial integrity and inviolability of the borders of states is a fundamental principle of international relations and stressed that it was also enshrined in the European Union Global Strategy Document.

Minister Mammadyarov also spoke about the role of Azerbaijan in the development of the North-South and East-West transport corridors, operation of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway and cooperation opportunities with the EU member states in the field of transport.

Members of the delegation commended the tolerance and multicultural environment in Azerbaijan, the peaceful coexistence of representatives of different religions, and the role of Azerbaijan in the energy security of Europe, the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, political, economic and financial reforms conducted in the country.

During the meeting, Minister Mammadyarov answered a number questions of the guests about the relations of Azerbaijan with neighboring countries, its position on current issues on the international agenda, the regional security issues as well as the fight against terrorism and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

