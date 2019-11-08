Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Jordanian envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Sami Abdullah Ghosheh, the newly appointed Ambassador of Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan to the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The sides expressed their satisfaction with the development of cooperation in the various fields between Azerbaijan and Jordan.

Mammadyarov said that the current development of political relations would serve to the advancement of bilateral economic relations and in this regard mentioned the importance of furthering cooperation in economy, tourism, education and other spheres and activity of Inter-Governmental Commission.

Stressing the great potential for furthering cooperation between our countries in a number of areas, Ambassador Sami Abdullah Ghosheh vowed to spare no efforts for further development of relations between Jordan and Azerbaijan during his diplomatic tenure.

The ambassador presented a copy of his credentials to the Azerbaijani minister.

Minister Mammadyarov congratulated the ambassador on being appointed as Ambassador to Azerbaijan and wished him every success in his future activities.

News.Az

