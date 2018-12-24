Azerbaijani FM receives incoming Saudi ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on Monday received the newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Azerbaijan, Dr. Hamad Abdullah Khudair, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Highly appreciating the development of bilateral political relations, the sides underlined the necessity of deepening the economic cooperation, including holding mutual business forums. Furthermore, the sides discussed the cooperation issues in energy, transport and other spheres.

The Saudi Arabian ambassador presented the copy of his credentials to Minister Mammadyarov.

The Azerbaijani minister wished the ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.

News.Az

News.Az