Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed Lithuanian Ambassador to Azerbaijan

Foreign Minister of Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov has received Egidijus Navikas, the newly appointed Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to the Republic of Azerbaijan, APA reports citing Azerbaijani MFA.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov congratulated Egidijus Navikas on his appointment as Ambassador and wished him every success in his future activities.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction over the existing relations between the two countries in political, cultural and other spheres. The sides also emphasized the importance of further development of the economic and trade spheres between the two countries.

Ambassador Egidijus Navikas emphasized the wise foreign policy pursued by Azerbaijan in the region and stressed the importance of the energy, transport and infrastructure projects implemented by Azerbaijan. While touching upon the successful implementation by Lithuania of the twinning projects in Azerbaijan and exchange of mutual experience between the two countries, he noted that these activities will be continued in the future.

The sides also had an exchange over issues of mutual interest.

Ambassador Egidijus Navikas presented a copy of his credentials to Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

