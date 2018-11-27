Azerbaijani FM receives newly appointed S. Korean envoy

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received the newly appointed Ambassador of South Korea to Azerbaijan Kim Tong-op, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said in a message Nov. 27.

At the meeting, the sides highly appreciated the current level of bilateral relations between the two countries and noted the importance of increasing the volume of trade turnover.

To this end, the importance of earliest holding the Joint Commission between the government of Azerbaijan and the government of South Korea on the economic cooperation was emphasized.

Stressing the mutual exchange of high-level visits between Azerbaijan and South Korea, the sides underlined the importance of further cooperation in this direction.

Mammadyarov informed the ambassador about the major infrastructure projects realized with the initiative of Azerbaijan and reiterated that the South Korean side might also benefit from these opportunities.

Ambassador Kim Tong-op presented the copy of his credentials to Mammadyarov.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished the newly appointed Korean ambassador every success in his diplomatic activities.

News.Az

