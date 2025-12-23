Azerbaijani FM speaks with UNESCO Director-General on call

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and the newly elected Director-General of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), Khaled El-Enany, discussed existing cooperation between Azerbaijan and UNESCO over the phone on Tuesday.

The sides expressed readiness to strengthen relations, underscoring Azerbaijan’s role in multicultural diplomacy and intercultural dialogue. They also discussed the country’s initiatives and its future cooperation with UNESCO, News.Az reports, citing the Foreign Ministry.

The Azerbaijani foreign minister emphasized the importance of the UNESCO director-general’s efforts to increase trust in the organization and prevent the politicization of its activities.

Bayramov briefed El-Enany on the 13th session of the World Urban Forum (WUF13), scheduled to be held in Baku in 2026, the Baku Process, and the World Forum on Intercultural Dialogue, inviting him to participate in these events.

He also highlighted the landmark Washington Summit of August 8 and post-conflict regional developments.

The conversation also included an exchange of views on other regional issues of mutual interest.

News.Az