Azerbaijani FM spoke at meeting of Council of Foreign Ministers of CIS

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, attended and spoke at the meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the CIS within the framework of his working trip to the Republic of Belarus, MFA told News.az.

During the speech, the role and importance of the CIS as a platform for constructive exchange of ideas and discussion of bilateral and regional issues of mutual interest were emphasized.

Active cooperation with the CIS member states in the fields of economy, investments, trade, transport, and communication was discussed.

In this regard, it was pointed out that the positive dynamics of trade between Azerbaijan and CIS member countries in 2023 is an indicator of the expansion of the economic ties between our countries.

It was stated that Azerbaijan plays a reliable partner role in the field of transit-transportation-logistics between the CIS member states and the international market on the East-West and North-South routes. To further improve these opportunities, active activities carried out by our country in the direction of modernization of railways, expansion of the potential of Alat international sea trade port, and development of the Alat free economic zone were discussed.

It was noted that cooperation and exchanges in the humanitarian field play an undeniable role in strengthening mutual trust, understanding, and friendly neighborly relations among CIS member states.

It was emphasized that the fields of education, science, culture, healthcare, tourism, sports, and youth are successful formats for cooperation in both bilateral and multilateral formats within the CIS.

It was mentioned that Ganja, Azerbaijan's second-largest city, will host the CIS Games in 2025, and discussions were held about the active preparations underway in our country for this purpose. Additionally, it was noted that Azerbaijan has nominated Lachin City for obtaining the status of the cultural capital of the CIS in 2025.

It was reported that Azerbaijan supports the relevant action plan related to the 80th anniversary of the victory over fascism during the Second World War in 2025, highlighting the significant contribution of our country to this victory.

Preparations within the framework of Azerbaijan's hosting of the 29th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29) this year were discussed. Confidence was expressed that the organization of COP29 in Azerbaijan will also stimulate the strengthening of efforts aimed at the transition to green energy within the CIS and the development of cooperation in this field.

It was once again emphasized that the CIS serves as a mechanism for cooperation among its member states, and optimism was expressed regarding the productivity of the meeting.





News.Az