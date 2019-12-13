Azerbaijani FM thanks Colombia for resolute support to the settlement of Nagorno Karabakh conflict

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Foreign Minister of the Republic of Columbia Claudia Blum had an exchange of congratulation letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In his letter, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov sincerely congratulated his counterpart, Claudia Blum, on the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

Elmar Mammadyarov stressed that the friendship and cooperation built over the past 25 years is the basis of the future sustainable development between Azerbaijan and Colombia.

Minister also thanked Colombia for its consistent and resolute support to the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict within the framework of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of the Republic of Azerbaijan. In this regard, the decision of the Colombian Senate adopted in 2018, condemning the aggression of Armenia against Azerbaijan and calling for immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan, as stated in the UN Security Council resolutions 822, 853, 874 and 884 was emphasized. Minister said he hopes that the principled stance of members of the international community will bring the soonest resolution to the conflict.

Finally, Minister Elmar Mammadyarov touched upon the cooperation of the Azerbaijani-Colombian relations within international organizations. He expressed confidence that based on shared values ​​and common interests, especially within the chairmanship of Azerbaijan in the Non-Aligned Movement and its partnership in the Pacific Alliance, both countries with joint efforts will continue to work together for greater multilateral development in the future.

From her side, Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum congratulated Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries on 13 December.

In her letter, she touched upon the political consultations between Azerbaijan and Colombia and highlighted Colombia's decision to appoint the first Ambassador to the Republic of Azerbaijan.

In addition, she said that Azerbaijan and Colombia share a common position on international issues, make joint efforts for security, stability and prosperity, and have close cooperation within the UN and other international organizations.

In the end, Colombian Foreign Minister Claudia Blum reiterated her interest in further joint efforts to deepen bilateral cooperation, economic ties and strengthen the friendly relations between the two nations.

Diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Colombia were established on 13 December 1994.

