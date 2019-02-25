Azerbaijani FM to attend UN Human Rights Council session

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov will take part in the 40th session of the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva, spokesperson of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said at a press conference Feb. 25, Trend reports.

She stressed that the session will be held from February 25 to March 22.

"No issue on Azerbaijan is included on the agenda,” Abdullayeva said. “But Azerbaijan will actively participate in this meeting."

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, President of the UN General Assembly Maria Fernanda Espinosa and UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet will deliver speeches at the opening session on February 25. On the first day, the representatives of more than 30 countries are expected to deliver speeches at the forum.

The Human Rights Council is an international human rights body within the UN system. It was established in 2006. The Council consists of 47 countries, each elected by a majority vote of members of the UN General Assembly through direct secret ballot.

News.Az

