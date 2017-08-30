Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani FM to visit Hungary

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani FM to visit Hungary

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is to visit Hungary.

Foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Budapest to attend the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Visegrad Group (V4) (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) and the Eastern Partnership countries on August 31, 2017.
 
In the framework of his visit Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and have bilateral meetings.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      