Azerbaijani FM to visit Hungary

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov is to visit Hungary.

Foreign minister Elmar Mammadyarov will pay a working visit to Budapest to attend the meeting of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Visegrad Group (V4) (Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Hungary) and the Eastern Partnership countries on August 31, 2017.



In the framework of his visit Elmar Mammadyarov will deliver a speech and have bilateral meetings.

